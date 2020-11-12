PM Suga to stamp out old bureaucratic practice

TOKYO • A humble ink stamp known as hanko is Japan's new prime minister's target of ire.

It might seem paradoxical in a country often assumed to be a futuristic tech-savvy paradise, but Japan's business world and bureaucracy remain heavily dependent on paper documents, hand-stamped with approval.

The drawbacks of the hanko - which is used for everything from delivery receipts to marriage certificates - have become increasingly clear during the Covid-19 outbreak, when many Japanese were unable to work from home because they had to physically stamp documents in the office.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is on a push to digitalise the nation, but he faces an uphill struggle when it comes to the stamps, which range from mass-produced plastic ones to hand-carved wooden versions used on special occasions.

Indeed, artisan stamp-maker Takahiro Makino, who painstakingly carves miniature characters into each unique piece he makes, is not too worried about the drive.

"We shouldn't keep using things that aren't necessary. However, an object of value will survive, no matter what," he told Agence France-Presse (AFP) news agency at his workshop in downtown Tokyo.

For each stamp, he carefully paints the name of the person or company that will adorn it, before beginning the delicate work of chiselling.

Each stamp will "carry the personality of each craftsman", the 44-year-old said.

Sturdy handmade stamps like Mr Makino's cost several hundred dollars and are also given by parents to children as a coming-of-age gift - an essential tool for a responsible adult.

Each stamp's unique design is registered at city hall so that it can be verified when used to validate property deeds and other important documents.

For everyday signatures, people use smaller, cheaper mass-produced seals, and these stamps are often a key part of an office worker's daily grind.

That is precisely what Mr Suga and his administrative reform minister Taro Kono are keen to stamp out.

"I will insist no seals be required for administrative procedures unless they are justified," Mr Kono said at a press conference soon after his appointment.

Examples of hanko excess are not hard to come by, with Mr Kono himself citing documents reportedly stamped more than 40 times by different officials.

The government's push has already borne some fruit, with Japan's national police agency saying it will stop the mandatory use of the seals for casual document approvals from next year.

Big Japanese companies, including Hitachi, have also vowed to abolish hanko use in internal paperwork.

Observers warn, however, that streamlining the reams of paperwork that swamp Japanese companies and government offices involves deeper-rooted issues.

Japan Research Institute manager Takayuki Watanabe sees the stamps as part of Japan's hierarchical business culture.

To get a decision approved, an employee often needs stamped approval from colleagues above them in rank, one by one, he told AFP.

"First, you need a seal from your superior, then the team leader, the section chief and the department director," he said.

"It's a no-no to skip those in the middle."

The top boss usually stamps his seal upright on the left of a document, with lower-ranking employees all tilting their stamps towards it as if "bowing".

Having the whole team's stamps shows a collective decision has been made, Mr Watanabe said.

"It's like, 'I stamped my seal to approve it but you did it before me, so you should be held liable'," accountant Tetsuya Katayama explained.

"No one wants to take responsibility in Japan," he said.

At the All Japan Hanko Industry Association, senior official Keiichi Fukushima is a perhaps unlikely advocate for scaling back stamping.

"People have used hanko stamps just for the sake of stamping," he conceded, but added that insisting they are used only when necessary will clarify when they are actually needed and "may be a good chance to prove how important the custom of hanko is".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE