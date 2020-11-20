PM Suga says Japan aims to expand CPTPP trade pact as UK, China eye membership

TOKYO (REUTERS) - Japan aims to expand a major regional free trade pact called the CPTPP, potentially catering for China's and Britain's interest in joining the deal, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Friday (Nov 20).

The Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) links 11 countries including Singapore, Canada, Australia and Japan.

Mr Suga made the comment in a pre-recorded video message delivered at the Apec (Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation) CEO Dialogues, ahead of a leaders' virtual summit later in the day.

A spokesman for the Chinese commerce ministry said on Thursday his country was open to the idea of joining the CPTPP, while Britain earlier this year announced its intent to pursue accession to the pact.