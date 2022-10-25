PM Lee sends congratulatory messages to Chinese President Xi and new PSC member Li Qiang

SINGAPORE - Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Tuesday wrote to congratulate President Xi Jinping on his reappointment as General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

Mr Lee also wrote a congratulatory message to Mr Li Qiang, the newly elected Politburo Standing Committee (PSC) member of the 20th CPC Central Committee. Mr Li, who is also Shanghai party secretary, is set to become the country’s next premier.

In his letter to Mr Xi, Mr Lee said the Chinese President continues to lead the CPC and China at an important juncture in the country’s development amid a complex global environment.

“I am confident that under your able leadership, China will continue to progress towards its long-term goals, overcome its challenges, and enjoy many more years of stability and prosperity,” Mr Lee said in the letter released by Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Mr Lee said Singapore and China enjoy excellent relations underpinned by regular high-level exchanges and mutually beneficial cooperation. “Our bilateral cooperation has evolved over the years and expanded into new areas, in tandem with our respective development priorities. We should continue to work together to broaden and deepen our cooperation in the years ahead.”

In his letter to Mr Li, Mr Lee said he warmly recalled their discussions when they last met in Shanghai in 2018 and looked forward to meeting him again.

Singapore and China enjoy a strong and substantive relationship, anchored by regular high-level exchanges and mutually beneficial cooperation, Mr Lee said.

The three government-to-government projects – the Suzhou Industrial Park, the Tianjin Eco-City and the Chongqing Connectivity Initiative – continue to be successful examples of what the two countries can achieve together.

“Our multifaceted and forward-looking cooperation has progressed steadily over the years, expanding into new areas such as the digital and green economies,” Mr Lee wrote.

“I am confident that Singapore-China relations will continue to flourish with the incoming Chinese leadership and as our countries work towards the full restoration of air connectivity.”