PM Lee congratulates Japan's PM Kishida on polls win

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has written a congratulatory letter to his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida on the Liberal Democratic Party's (LDP) victory in Sunday's Lower House elections, Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement yesterday.

"The win reflects the Japanese people's continued trust and confidence in your party, as well as in your vision and leadership of Japan amidst these challenging times," Mr Lee wrote in his letter dated yesterday.

The final results show the LDP winning 261 seats, retaining the majority on its own in the 465-seat Lower House. Its coalition partner Komeito won 32 seats, giving the ruling bloc a total of 293 seats.

Said Mr Lee: "The longstanding partnership between Singapore and Japan is characterised by close and friendly people-to-people ties, as well as substantive cooperation across many sectors, including trade and investment, connectivity, digitalisation and ageing societies.

"I am confident that our relations will grow even closer as we work together to help our peoples and economies emerge stronger from the pandemic."