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Prime Minister Lawrence Wong will arrive in Shenzhen on Nov 18 for his third visit to China as PM.

— Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong will arrive in Shenzhen on Nov 18 for his third visit to China as PM , during which he will attend the 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders’ Meeting and meet Chinese President Xi Jinping.

He will fly in from Manila, where he attended the 49th ASEAN Summit, capping a packed week of back-to-back multilateral summits. Singapore is preparing to chair ASEAN in 2027 and host APEC in 2030.

From Shenzhen, he will then visit Beijing on Nov 20 to 21, where he will meet Chinese Premier Li Qiang and have a working lunch with him.

He will also meet Beijing’s Communist Party chief Yin Li, who sits on the party’s Politburo.

The four-day working visit to China, which ends on Nov 21, comes as Singapore seeks to deepen its cooperation with China and strengthen regional economic integration amid growing geopolitical tensions and trade fragmentation.

In a statement on Nov 17, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said PM Wong will participate in the APEC plenary session, where leaders will discuss ways to advance regional economic integration and connectivity, harness innovation and digital transformation, and promote sustainable and inclusive growth.

He will also hold bilateral meetings with other leaders on the sidelines of the summit, added the PMO.

China is hosting APEC under the theme “Building an Asia-Pacific Community to Prosper Together”, with three priorities: openness, innovation and cooperation.

The summit brings together leaders of 21 Asia-Pacific economies against a backdrop of growing trade tensions, disruptions to global supply chains and rapid technological change.

It will also see the leaders of three major powers – Chinese President Xi Jinping, US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin – hold their first trilateral meeting, scheduled for Nov 19.

For Singapore, the summit is expected to be an opportunity to reaffirm the importance of keeping regional markets open, supply chains resilient and economies connected, even as protectionist pressures grow.

It will be PM Wong’s third visit to China as prime minister, following an introductory visit in June 2025 and a trip to Hainan and Hong Kong in March 2026.

The frequent high-level exchanges reflect Singapore’s efforts to keep bilateral ties strong and relevant as the international environment evolves, while exploring new areas of cooperation with China.

During this trip, PM Wong will be accompanied by Mrs Wong and Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan, Second Minister for Foreign Affairs and Home Affairs Sim Ann, Minister of State for Manpower and Energy, Trade and Industry Foo Cexiang, Member of Parliament Dr Hamid Razak and officials from the PMO , Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Energy, Trade and Industry.

In his absence, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Energy, Trade and Industry (Trade) Gan Kim Yong will be Acting Prime Minister.