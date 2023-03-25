‘Please don’t leave my friend behind’: Stray puppy in China begs new owner to take teddy bear home

A stray puppy in China warmed the hearts of netizens in a video showing it pleading with its new owner to adopt its teddy bear.

In the 35-second clip, a woman surnamed Zhang from Shandong province in eastern China finds the puppy with its teddy bear by a river, reported Chinese news outlet Dushi Shibao.

The puppy, which has a yellow garland around its neck, is seen kissing and licking the stuffed animal affectionately.

Ms Zhang recognised that the puppy needed care and decided to foster it. After some coaxing, it began to follow her but kept turning back to look at its teddy bear.

At one point, the puppy even jumped on her shin and whimpered, as though begging her to stop walking and follow it. It then led Ms Zhang back to the teddy bear and picked the toy up with its mouth.

Ms Zhang then realised the dog was trying to tell her: “Please don’t leave my friend behind.”

After she took the teddy bear, the puppy readily followed her home. Ms Zhang soon discovered that the dog was ill and took it to a vet.

“If I am not able to look after four dogs, I will find someone suitable to adopt it and its teddy bear,” said Ms Zhang, who already has three dogs.

The bond between the dog and its stuffed toy companion tugged at the heartstrings of netizens.

One person commented: “It’s so heart-warming. The dog won’t give up on its friend.”