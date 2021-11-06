Playgrounds, roads closed as smog hits Beijing

BEIJING • Highways and school playgrounds in Beijing were closed yesterday due to heavy pollution as China ramped up coal production and faced scrutiny of its environmental record at make-or-break international climate talks.

China - the world's largest emitter of the greenhouse gases responsible for climate change - has increased coal output after supply chains in recent months were roiled by an energy crunch, owing to strict emissions targets and record prices for the fossil fuel.

A thick haze of smog blanketed swathes of northern China yesterday, with visibility in some areas reduced to less than 200m, according to the country's weather forecaster.

The authorities in Beijing blamed the pollution on "unfavourable weather conditions and regional pollution spread" as schools in the capital - which will host the Winter Olympics next February - were ordered to stop physical education classes and outdoor activities.

Stretches of highways to major cities, including Shanghai, Tianjin and Harbin, were closed yesterday due to poor visibility.

Pollutants detected yesterday morning by a monitoring station at the United States Embassy in Beijing reached levels defined as "very unhealthy" for the general population. Levels of small particulate matter, or PM2.5, which penetrates deep into human lungs and causes respiratory illnesses, hovered around 220, far above the World Health Organisation recommended limit of 15.

The smog is likely to persist until at least this evening, according to city officials.

China said earlier this week that it had increased daily coal production by more than 1 million tonnes to ease an energy shortage that had forced factories to close in recent months.

China generates about 60 per cent of its energy from burning coal.

