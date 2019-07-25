PLA issues warning to HK protesters

The People's Liberation Army (PLA) issued a clear warning to protesters in Hong Kong yesterday that its forces stationed in the city can be deployed to maintain public order if the government requests it, in a signal that Beijing's patience is wearing out after weeks of demonstrations.

The deployment of PLA troops could be done under Article 14 of Hong Kong's Garrison Law, a PLA spokesman said at a briefing to introduce China's new defence White Paper, adding that any challenge to the bottom line of "one country, two systems" was intolerable.

Under Article 14, the city can ask the central government for help from the PLA's Hong Kong garrison to maintain public order and for disaster relief. If Beijing approves, the garrison will deploy its troops for specific tasks.

