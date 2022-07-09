PLA holds drills around Taiwan as US senator visits

BEIJING • China's military recently held multi-unit joint combat readiness exercises, patrols and combat drills in the sea and airspace around Taiwan, the Eastern Theatre Command of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) said in a statement.

The exercises were organised in response to "collusion and provocations" by the United States and Taiwan, Mr Wu Qian, spokesman for China's ministry of defence said, according to the ministry's official Weibo account yesterday.

Several Chinese fighter jets crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait yesterday in the northern part of the strait, a Taiwan source told Reuters, adding the aircraft did not enter Taiwan's airspace.

US senator Rick Scott arrived in Taiwan on Thursday for a visit and met Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen yesterday. The Florida Republican chairs the National Republican Senatorial Committee and sits on the Senate's Armed Services Committee.

"The US side's move seriously violates the one-China principle and the provisions of the three Sino-US joint communiques, seriously damages the political foundation of Sino-US relations, seriously undermines the relationship between the two countries and the two militaries, and escalates tensions in the Taiwan Strait region," Mr Wu said in response to a question about the senator's visit.

"The Chinese People's Liberation Army is ready for war at all times and will take all necessary measures to resolutely thwart the interference of external forces and the secessionist attempts of 'Taiwan independence' and resolutely defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity," he added.

Taiwan's defence ministry did not respond to a request for comment on the drills.

After meeting President Tsai in Taipei yesterday, Senator Scott told reporters he believes that following Russian President Vladimir Putin's actions in Ukraine, "the world has changed".

"We all have to put ourselves in a position that we can make sure we defend the freedom we all believe in," he said. "I do think it would be helpful if Taiwan participated in Rimpac and I hope that's what happens in the future."

The Rim of the Pacific exercise (Rimpac) is billed as the world's largest international maritime exercise, with the latest one kicking off late last month with 26 nations participating in drills around Hawaii and southern California.

"Taiwan will continue to work closely with the United States to jointly safeguard the stability and prosperity of the Indo-Pacific region," Ms Tsai told Mr Scott during their meeting.

US-China tensions are high over a number of issues, including Taiwan, the South China Sea, trade tariffs and China's refusal to openly criticise Russian leader Vladimir Putin over the war in Ukraine.

