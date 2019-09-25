PGA's Hong Kong golf tournament is latest casualty of protests

HONG KONG (BLOOMBERG) - A golf tournament scheduled for next month in Hong Kong was the latest casualty of the city's long summer of political unrest, joining scrapped events from an annual fireworks display to a Matilda musical and a college fair.

PGA Tour Series - China cancelled the Clearwater Bay Open to be held from Oct 17 to 20 due to "safety concerns", according to a statement on the organiser's website. The series season will conclude in Macau, it said.

"We have analysed this situation from every angle, and as a group we determined that cancelling the 2019 Clearwater Bay Open is the best decision," PGA Tour Series - China's executive director Greg Carlson said in the statement.

The historic, months-long pro-democracy demonstrations - violent sometimes - have taken a toll on the territory's economy with business sentiment among small and medium enterprises tumbling to a record low and tourist arrivals plunging 40 per cent in August.

The continuing unrest is likely to inflict more pain in the coming months, the peak season for Hong Kong's trade shows that typically attract thousands of visitors.

Among the nixed events in the city are Matilda, the musical that was scheduled to run for a month, a tennis tournament, and a November tattoo convention.

Organisers of the Ivy Fair, backed by the alumni clubs of the US Ivy League schools plus the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Stanford University, cancelled the event for prospective students this week.

Citing safety concerns, the Hong Kong government said last week that it would not hold its annual fireworks display to mark this year's Oct 1 National Day, the politically sensitive 70th anniversary of Communist Party rule in China.

During the rallies that have mostly been held on weekends, activists have lobbed petrol bombs and vandalised subway stations, while police have fired rubber bullets and tear gas.