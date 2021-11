After bathing her dog, Ms Kim Hee-eun would put the two-year-old Pomeranian spitz in a "dry room". Shaped like a standard pet carrier, the room functions like a hair dryer with wind blowing from all directions. It takes only 10 to 20 minutes to dry her dog, said the 29-year-old civil servant.

"Using the dry room, which costs around 1 million won (S$1,150), is convenient as it requires less human effort and the pet can rest inside," she said.