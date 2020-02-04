People from Wuhan targeted as residents return home after CNY

BEIJING • Communities in China are offering cash rewards, knocking on doors and questioning people trying to enter their neighbourhoods - but they are not looking for criminals.

They are searching for anyone coming from Wuhan, the city at the epicentre of a coronavirus epidemic that has sparked fear - even panic - in China and beyond.

The end of the extended Chinese New Year holiday this weekend has raised concerns that the coronavirus could spread further as people travel across the country.

Many Chinese cities have thus pushed back further the resumption of most businesses and schools to help contain the outbreak.

Cities such as Shanghai and Chongqing, and provinces including Guangdong, Jiangsu and Fujian, have said businesses need not start operations until at least next Monday. Hubei province, where Wuhan is its provincial capital, has said the holiday will last until at least Feb 14.

Beijing said companies should let employees work from home until Feb 9.

Neighbourhoods in Beijing have sealed themselves off - some with homemade barriers - to force visitors or anyone returning home from the holiday to register their travel history.

"Even if you live here, you can't enter," said a security guard at the entrance of a Beijing neighbourhood when asked about returning Hubei residents.

"Those from Hubei could bring the infection here," he said, wearing a blue mask. "If you are from Hubei, you have to notify the neighbourhood committee."

One district in Shijiazhuang city, capital of northern China's Hebei province, is even offering cash incentives of 2,000 yuan (S$390) for reporting anyone who has travelled to Wuhan in the past two weeks.

China has scrambled to contain the epidemic by halting transport from Wuhan, suspending overseas tour groups, cutting long-distance bus routes, and suspending thousands of trains.

But the virus has continued to spread, killing more than 360 people and infecting more than 17,200 across China. Most of those infections - 11,177 - are in Hubei. All but one of the 57 deaths reported yesterday were in Hubei.

Beijing, in comparison, has reported 191 cases.

Many neighbourhoods have, however, allowed travellers back in - but monitor them stringently over a two-week quarantine period.

Once back in their homes, "they cannot go in and out", said Ms Xu Aimin, secretary of a neighbourhood in Beijing.

If they need to buy food, the neighbourhood committee can do that for them, she added.

Residents from Hubei province also receive daily phone calls and have their temperature recorded during quarantine, she added.

According to Ms Xu, her neighbourhood committee - which manages an apartment complex of more than 2,400 households - has knocked on every door to check each resident's records.

"Our information is bottom-up," she said, adding that they also check travel histories.

"We want to let everyone become a source of information," she said. If residents "don't trust the person next door, they should promptly call (the neighbourhood committee)".

Even non-Hubei residents have been targeted.

Ms Gou Hairong, who returned to Beijing from Chengdu in Sichuan province, said on Sunday that she had been barred from her compound. Stranded at the Beijing West railway station, the 24-year-old said her neighbourhood had told her she was "not allowed in at all".

The targeting of people from Wuhan city and Hubei province has raised concern of deepening stigma.

"How you see Wuhan is how the world will see China," wrote one user on Weibo, China's Twitter-like social media site.

Ms Lucy Huang, 26, a documentary maker living in Beijing, said: "As a Wuhan native, I felt very hurt... our enemy has always been the virus itself, and should not be Hubei people or Wuhan people."

Officials in some rural parts of China are, meanwhile, literally watching over citizens, using drones to deter outdoor gatherings.

A video clip posted on Weibo, a microblogging website akin to Twitter, showed a group of people playing mahjong in a village near Chengdu city being told to disperse after being spotted by a camera mounted on a patrolling drone.

"Playing mahjong outside is banned during the epidemic. You have been spotted. Stop playing and leave the site as soon as possible," an official orders the villagers through a microphone while watching footage sent by the drone to his screen.

"Don't look at the drone, child; ask your father to leave immediately," the official tells a boy seen looking curiously up at the drone.

Some Chinese netizens on Weibo were amused by the clip, which quickly went viral.

"So hardcore. High-tech makes life more efficient," said one Weibo user.

The epidemic has forced the "square dance nannies" in Duichong village of southern China's Hunan province to suspend their daily practices, but their stereo system is still put to use. Mr Zhang Zhonghao, party chief of the village, drags the stereo every day across the village to broadcast disease prevention knowledge.

"I need to walk kilometres every day to ensure no stone is left unturned," Mr Zhang said.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS, XINHUA