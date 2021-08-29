Pentagon, Chinese military hold first talks since Biden took office

WASHINGTON • A senior Pentagon official has held talks with the Chinese military - the first since US President Joe Biden took office in January - in an effort to manage risk between the two countries, a US official told Reuters.

The United States has put countering China at the heart of its national security policy for years, and Mr Biden's administration has described rivalry with Beijing as "the biggest geopolitical test" of this century.

Relations between China and the US have grown increasingly tense, with the world's two largest economies clashing over everything from Taiwan to China's human rights record to its military activity in the South China Sea.

Despite the tensions and heated rhetoric, US military officials have long sought to have open lines of communication with their Chinese counterparts in order to mitigate potential flare-ups or deal with any accidents.

Dr Michael Chase, US deputy assistant secretary of defence for China, spoke last week with Chinese Major-General Huang Xueping, deputy director of the People's Liberation Army's Office for International Military Cooperation.

"(They) utilised the US-PRC Defence Telephone Link to conduct a secure videoconference," the US official said on Friday, speaking on condition of anonymity.

"Both sides agreed on the importance of maintaining open channels of communication between the two militaries."

US Vice-President Kamala Harris said on Thursday that America welcomes competition and does not seek conflict with Beijing, but will speak up on issues such as maritime disputes in the South China Sea. China, Vietnam, Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines and Taiwan lay claim to parts of the South China Sea, which is crossed by vital shipping lanes and contains gas fields and rich fishing grounds.

Mr Biden has ramped up sanctions on China over alleged human rights abuses in its Xinjiang region and Hong Kong.

Meanwhile, a senior US military official said China, which is in the midst of a rapid nuclear weapons build-up, will soon surpass Russia as the US' top nuclear threat.

Lieutenant-General Thomas Bussiere, deputy commander of the US Strategic Command, which oversees the country's nuclear arsenal, warned that the two countries have no mechanisms to avert miscommunication.

He said China's development of nuclear capabilities "can no longer be aligned" with its public claim that it wants to maintain a minimum nuclear deterrent.

"There's going to be a point, a crossover point, where the number of threats presented by China will exceed the number of threats that currently Russia presents," he told an online forum.

REUTERS