Pelosi's visit sparks social media frenzy in China

News of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan visit was the hottest topic on China's social media yesterday and on Tuesday, with 19 of the top 20 trending hashtags related to the event, chalking up hundreds of millions of views and interactions.

The top three hashtags - "Pelosi lands in Taiwan", "The PLA is obviously encircling Taiwan through its military exercises" and "Foreign Ministry responds to Pelosi visiting China's Taiwan region" - garnered between them nearly 500 million engagements.

While the frenzy has since calmed down slightly, terms relating to Beijing's announced sand ban and the Taiwan Affairs Office's warnings are still among the top three most searched hashtags.

A livestream tracking the journey of Mrs Pelosi's plane to Taipei by Chinese state media on chat app WeChat was watched by 22 million users on Tuesday, Reuters reported.

Such was the attention that it even briefly crashed social media platform Weibo on Tuesday night, moments after the delegation landed in Taipei.

"The American can visit Taiwan but I can't even visit Weibo," wrote media executive Su Li on WeChat.

In a post in the wee hours of yesterday, Weibo said overcapacity meant that mobile users could not access the service for nearly 1½ hours beginning just after 10pm Beijing time (10pm Singapore time).

The plane carrying the American delegation was scheduled to land at about 10.30pm and much of the country was glued to their phones waiting for updates.

The most nationalistic comments appeared to be promoted, with the hashtag "There is only one China in the world" at the top of the search function on Weibo.

Some nationalistic commentators also used derogatory language, referring to Mrs Pelosi as "the witch".

By midnight yesterday, many were also sharing videos of military exercises that had been posted by the Eastern Theatre Command, which said it began operations in the area on Tuesday evening.

A post by the military unit of air, land and sea exercises garnered 10,000 "likes" in under 20 minutes on the Toutiao platform.

Quite a few comments on social media also tended towards the humorous and sarcastic, with some even using code to evade censors.

But censors have been working overtime, with many of the more neutral comments advocating against war quickly deleted.

And while only the more nationalistic comments have remained, there are some pockets of humour with memes of the situation.

"I want to invade Taiwan... but I can't even leave my compound due to Covid lockdowns," read a popular meme that has been shared nearly 50,000 times.

"All I want to know is that if war breaks out tonight, do I still have to do a Covid test tomorrow?" wrote another user who garnered 20,000 "likes".