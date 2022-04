Pelosi's trip to Taiwan delayed by Covid-19 as China slams plan

BEIJING • China lashed out at United States House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi for reportedly planning a landmark trip to Taiwan that has been delayed because she has Covid-19, setting up a showdown when her visit to Asia is rescheduled.

"If the Speaker of the US House of Representatives knowingly commits a sneaky visit to Taiwan, it will be a malicious provocation to China's sovereignty, gross interference in its internal affairs and an extremely dangerous political signal to the outside world," Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said of a reported trip by Ms Pelosi to Taipei, which would be the first by someone in her post in 25 years.

Speaking in a phone call late on Thursday with Mr Emmanuel Bonne, an adviser to the French President, Mr Wang added that Beijing would respond "resolutely" in a way that would ensure Washington bears the consequences, without giving details.

Ms Pelosi, an 82-year-old Democrat, postponed a congressional visit to Asia that would have also included Japan after she tested positive for the coronavirus, a diagnosis that came just two days after she met President Joe Biden.

Media reports by outlets in Japan and Taiwan said Ms Pelosi would visit Taiwan, though her office declined to confirm that when contacted by Bloomberg News, citing longstanding security protocols.

The last-serving US House Speaker to visit was Mr Newt Gingrich in 1997.

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen wished Ms Pelosi a speedy recovery, the spokesman for her office, Mr Chang Tun-han, said in a text message, adding that the Speaker has been a good friend to Taiwan.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said yesterday that Ms Pelosi should "not postpone the visit but cancel it". He also wished her a quick recovery.

Chinese state media trolled Ms Pelosi yesterday, with an official social media account of state broadcaster China Central Television starting a "Cure your Covid sickness first" hashtag that later trended on the Twitter-like Weibo service.

BLOOMBERG