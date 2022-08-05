Pelosi vows support to denuclearise N. Korea

SEOUL • US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her South Korean counterpart vowed yesterday to support deterrence against North Korea and achieve its denuclearisation.

"Both sides expressed concerns about the dire situation of North Korea's growing threat," Mrs Pelosi and South Korea's National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo said in a joint statement after meeting in Seoul.

"We agreed to support the efforts of the two governments to achieve practical denuclearisation and peace through international cooperation and diplomatic dialogue, based on the strong and extended deterrence against the North."

Mrs Pelosi also said at a news conference that she and Mr Kim discussed ways to boost cooperation on regional security and economic and climate issues.

Mrs Pelosi arrived in South Korea late on Wednesday following a brief stop in self-ruled Taiwan to the fury of China.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol did not meet Mrs Pelosi due to his scheduled vacation this week, but held a 40-minute phone call with her, where he promised close cooperation with the US Congress, said Deputy National Security Adviser Kim Tae-hyo.

The presidential office, in a separate news release, said Mr Yoon, during the phone call, expressed his hope of meeting Mrs Pelosi when he visits the United States.

The South Korean media speculated that Mr Yoon could be shunning meeting Mrs Pelosi in person to avoid antagonising China, after her visit to Taiwan outraged Beijing, which claims the self-governed island as its own.

Mr Choi Young-bum, senior presidential secretary for public relations, told reporters that "every decision was made in consideration of our national interest", and that there will be no change in prioritising the South Korea-US alliance.

Mrs Pelosi yesterday arrived in Japan, which said five Chinese ballistic missiles landed within its exclusive economic zone, part of Chinese military exercises in response to her Taiwan visit.

Mrs Pelosi is scheduled to hold a breakfast meeting with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida today.

REUTERS