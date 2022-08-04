Pelosi says US solidarity with Taiwan more crucial than ever

TAIPEI • United States House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi pledged solidarity with Taiwan and hailed its democracy, during her visit to the self-ruled island yesterday.

"Our delegation came to Taiwan to make unequivocally clear that we will not abandon Taiwan," Mrs Pelosi told Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen.

"Now, more than ever, America's solidarity with Taiwan is crucial, and that is the message we are bringing here today," she said.

Mrs Pelosi arrived with a congressional delegation late on Tuesday, defying China's warnings, and spent about 19 hours on the island before departing for South Korea.

China regards Taiwan as a renegade province awaiting reunification with the mainland, by force if necessary. Taiwan says it will defend its freedoms and democracy.

During Mrs Pelosi's visit, she was awarded Taiwan's highest civilian order, the Order of Propitious Clouds with Special Grand Cordon.

Ms Tsai draped the blue sash over the US House Speaker in a meeting at the presidential palace, saying that it "represented their gratitude to Mrs Pelosi and the wish to continue progressing US-Taiwan relations through more cooperation".

Mrs Pelosi later tweeted that the award was a "symbol of America's strong and enduring friendship".

A long-time China critic, the US House Speaker met a former Tiananmen activist, a Hong Kong bookseller who had been detained by Beijing and a Taiwanese activist recently released by China.

Another of her key meetings was reportedly with the chairman of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), Mr Mark Liu.

TSMC is Taiwan's most valuable company and the world's biggest contract chipmaker. It is the exclusive supplier of Apple's Silicon processors for iPhones and Mac PCs, as well as the manufacturing partner of other major US firms, including Qualcomm.

The notable stop in Mrs Pelosi's whirlwind itinerary underscored TSMC's outsized technological weight in the global economy.

With Mrs Pelosi due to arrive in South Korea late yesterday, Seoul called for dialogue to maintain regional peace and stability as China-US tensions soared over her Taiwan visit.

"Our government's stance is to maintain close communication with relevant parties... on the basis that peace and stability in the region through dialogue and cooperation are important," an official from the presidential office said.

North Korea's Foreign Ministry criticised what it called US "im-prudent interference" in China's internal affairs, and said that it "vehemently denounces" any external force's interference in the issue of Taiwan and "fully supports" China, its major ally and economic lifeline.

