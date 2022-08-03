Pelosi lands in Taiwan as China vows targeted military action

United States House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taipei last night - the highest-ranking US politician to visit in 25 years - angering China into announcing military operations near Taiwan and putting pressure on the Biden administration to ensure tensions do not escalate.

Moments after landing, Mrs Pelosi said in a statement that her visit showed Washington's "unwavering commitment to supporting Taiwan's vibrant democracy".

She added that her trip "in no way" contradicted the US position on "one China", with Washington officially recognising Beijing over Taipei.

Still, the Chinese military issued a statement last night on a military response to the visit.

"The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) is on high alert and will launch a series of targeted military operations to counter it," said the Ministry of National Defence spokesman, Senior Colonel Wu Qian.

The PLA's Eastern Theatre Command said that starting last night, it would carry out a series of joint military operations around Taiwan that would involve long-range live ammunition.

The PLA also announced a series of live firing exercises from tomorrow to Sunday in six areas around the island.

Beijing, which regards Taiwan as a renegade province that will be retaken by force if necessary, views Mrs Pelosi's visit as sending an encouraging signal to the pro-independence camp on the island.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry said: "(The visit) gravely undermines peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, and sends a seriously wrong signal to the separatist forces for 'Taiwan independence'."

Mrs Pelosi arrived at Taipei's Songshan Airport last night, after her US Air Force flight left the Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur and took a longer route, flying south-east towards Borneo before circling up north towards the direction of Taiwan, according to flight-tracking website Flightradar24.

It avoided flying over the South China Sea where the Chinese army has held various exercises, including live fire drills, since last week.

Ordinarily, a flight between Kuala Lumpur and Taipei takes about five hours. The detour added about two more hours.

The US Navy reportedly deployed four warships in waters east of Taiwan in what it called "routine" deployments.

Mrs Pelosi's visit, which was not announced officially but was widely speculated, is part of her tour of the Indo-Pacific, which started in Singapore on Monday and continued in Malaysia yesterday. She is also slated to visit South Korea and Japan.

Media reports said she would visit Taiwan's Legislative Yuan, or the Parliament, and meet President Tsai Ing-wen today, which was not officially on her agenda.

Mrs Pelosi said in her statement: "Our discussions with (the) Taiwan leadership will focus on reaffirming our support for our partner and on promoting our shared interests, including advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

"America's solidarity with the 23 million people of Taiwan is more important today than ever, as the world faces a choice between autocracy and democracy."

She added that her visit is one of several congressional delegations to Taiwan and that the US "continues to oppose unilateral efforts to change the status quo".

US stocks dipped yesterday morning amid rising US-China tensions, with the S&P 500 dropping half a per cent, and the Nasdaq and Dow Jones Industrial also lower.

Last night, Taiwan's Foreign Affairs Ministry said the visit "emphasises the high level of support Taiwan-US relations are receiving from the US House of Representatives, as well as the two sides' extensive collaborations across various fields".

Its Defence Ministry said yesterday morning that it was monitoring China's military activities and will dispatch appropriate forces if there are any "enemy threats".

Taiwan's presidential office claimed yesterday that it was hit by a barrage of cyber attacks in the evening.

Mrs Pelosi's visit has drawn global attention, with Russia saying the visit was a provocative US attempt to pile pressure on China, a country with which Moscow has forged a strong partnership.