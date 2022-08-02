Pelosi arrives in Taiwan, as China warns that US will 'pay the price' for visit

Citing an unnamed source, Reuters reported that hours before the top US official's arrival in Taiwan, Chinese planes and warships came very close to the median line in the Taiwan Strait that separates China and the island, with Chinese aircraft briefly "touching" the median line in a "very provocative" act.

The US Navy has also reportedly deployed four warships in waters east of Taiwan in what it called "routine" deployments.

Meanwhile Taiwan's presidential office claimed that it was hit by a barrage of cyberattacks in the evening.

Warning that China will take "firm and powerful" measures in response to Mrs Pelosi's trip, foreign ministry spokesman Hua Chunying told a regular press briefing on Tuesday afternoon: "What I can tell you is, the US will definitely have to bear responsibility and pay the price for harming China's sovereignty and security interests."

"If the US misjudges or handles the situation across the Taiwan Strait incorrectly, it will have catastrophic consequences for the security, prosperity and order of the Taiwan region and the world at large."

Mrs Pelosi arrived at Taipei's Songshan Airport on Tuesday night, after her US airforce SPAR19 flight left the Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur and took a longer route, flying south-east towards Borneo before circling up north towards the direction of Taiwan, according to flight-tracking website Flightradar24.

It appeared to be avoiding flying over the South China Sea where the Chinese army has held various exercises, including live fire drills, since last week.

Ordinarily, a flight between Kuala Lumpur and Taipei takes about five hours. The detour added about two more hours.

Mrs Pelosi was in Kuala Lumpur as part of an Asian tour that had also taken her to Singapore.

Media reports said Mrs Pelosi would visit Taiwan's Legislative Yuan, or the Parliament, and meet President Tsai Ing-wen on Wednesday, which was not officially on her agenda.

"Our discussions with Taiwan leadership will focus on reaffirming our support for our partner and on promoting our shared interests, including advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific region. America’s solidarity with the 23 million people of Taiwan is more important today than ever, as the world faces a choice between autocracy and democracy," Mrs Pelosi said in her statement.

She added that her visit is one of several Congressional delegations to Taiwan and that the US "continues to oppose unilateral efforts to change the status quo".