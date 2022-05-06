Peace and stability in Taiwan Strait critical for global stability: Japan PM

LONDON • Peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait are critical not only for Japan but also international stability, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said.

Taiwan, claimed by China as its own territory, has raised its alert level since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, wary that Beijing might do something similar.

Mr Kishida, who is on a visit to London, said yesterday that the Group of Seven (G-7) leading nations must show that there are consequences to Russia's violence in Ukraine.

He said 140 individuals would be added to a Russian asset freeze list while an export ban will be expanded to Russian military firms.

Mr Kishida, speaking via a translator after a meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, added that now was the time for the G-7 to solidify its unity.

Both prime ministers were to agree to deepen military ties in the Indo-Pacific, while Britain was set to announce plans for a new trade envoy to Tokyo, according to Downing Street.

"As two great island democracies, and the third-and fifth-largest economies in the world, the UK and Japan are focused on driving growth, creating highly skilled jobs and ensuring we remain technology superpowers," Mr Johnson had said ahead of Mr Kishida's visit.

He added: "The visit of Prime Minister Kishida will accelerate our close defence relationship and build on our trade partnership to boost major infrastructure projects across the country."

The Reciprocal Access Agreement will allow Japanese and British armed forces to deploy together to carry out training and joint exercises in the Indo-Pacific, in what the British government says is the first deal of its type with a European country.

The two countries already enjoy deep security ties, with Japan's Ambassador to Australia, Mr Yamagami Shingo, telling the Sydney Morning Herald that he hoped plans for his country to join the Five Eyes intelligence alliance between Australia, Britain, Canada, New Zealand and the United States would "become reality in the near future".

REUTERS