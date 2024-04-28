Paw patrol: Seoul city enlists pet dogs and owners to sniff out trouble during walks

SEOUL – Louie was once in need of rescue, but is now a rescuer himself.

The abandoned cream poodle suffered much abuse in the first eight months of his life – he was severely underweight, with matted fur, and so traumatised from being physically abused that he would not let anyone touch him.

He was adopted in 2019 by office worker Choi Hyo-jin.

Five years on, Louie’s now fluffy exterior belies an attentive hound with a heightened sensitivity for others in trouble.

While on patrol one night on a walk around their home in Seoul’s Mapo district in September 2022, Louie suddenly stopped in his tracks, sniffed hard and started pulling Ms Choi towards a drunken man who was sprawled asleep on the road while hugging a lamp post. Ms Choi, 42, immediately called the police and watched over the man until they arrived, to make sure the man did not get run over by a car.

Ms Choi and Louie are among 1,464 voluntary owner-pet dog patrol teams appointed by the Seoul Metropolitan Government to report any suspicious activity or safety risks to the authorities while going on walks around their neighbourhoods.

Launched in May 2022, the dog patrol programme started with only 64 members. But as more dog owners found out about the programme, the number of participants increased to more than 1,000 in 2023. The Seoul authorities are hoping to hit 2,000 teams by the end of 2024.

At the 2024 Seoul Canine Patrol Activity Commencement Ceremony on April 20, Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon noted that more than one in four Koreans now own a pet, based on 2023 figures.

The ceremony commemorated the start of the third year of the project, with nearly 300 new teams joining.

Mr Oh said: “Canine patrol is a citizen-friendly policy to prevent crimes and risks through the simple act of residents walking their pet dogs. This year, too, the dog patrol teams will continue to play a significant role in creating a safe and secure Seoul.”

Dog owners who sign up for the programme have to undergo screening, while their pets are tested for their ability to obey instructions and remain calm in unexpected situations while out on patrol duty. The selection process is overseen by a panel of four dog experts, and about two-thirds of the dogs pass the test.