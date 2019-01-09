Pause for effect: Man's haircut a shear sensation

A Chinese man hoping for a trendy hairdo got what he wanted - and a little more - after showing his hairstylist a paused video clip with a "play" button on it.

The man, whose identity is not known, was left with two shaven triangular patches on his head, according to photos that have since gone viral on Chinese social media platforms.

Chinese entertainment blogger Tian Xiu Bot, who first posted about the incident on micro-blogging site Weibo on Dec 30, said the man was watching a video at the salon when a model sporting the perfect trim appeared in it.

Hoping to look as stylish as the model, the man paused the video and showed it to the hairstylist, without noticing that the triangle "play" sign was on the screen. When he was asked if he wanted to keep the "triangle" too, the man said "yes" without thinking too much about the question.

The Weibo post has since received more than 78,000 likes and nearly 20,000 comments.

According to British news site Daily Mail, the man appeared to be pleased with his new haircut, and was even seen strutting across the room in a video clip.

Many Weibo users were amused by the hairstylist's earnest attempt at recreating the look, down to the smallest details.

One user left a comment, saying: "There are not many meticulous hairstylists like him around."

Another user said: "Actually, that is a rather handsome look. It could be a new trending haircut."