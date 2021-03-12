'Patriots governing Hong Kong' move right out of China's playbook

Beijing's moves to change Hong Kong's electoral system are the latest in a series of policies to exert additional control over the city, removing any potential avenues of dissent. This, to some critics, represents an end to Hong Kong's hopes of democracy.

Under the proposed changes dubbed "patriots governing Hong Kong", a new committee will vet potential office-holders, sifting out anyone who might be not sufficiently patriotic, while also expanding a committee to pick the city's leader to include more pro-Beijing individuals.