'Patriots governing Hong Kong' move right out of China's playbook

Elizabeth Law‍  China Correspondent In Beijing
  • Published
    1 hour ago
Beijing's moves to change Hong Kong's electoral system are the latest in a series of policies to exert additional control over the city, removing any potential avenues of dissent. This, to some critics, represents an end to Hong Kong's hopes of democracy.

Under the proposed changes dubbed "patriots governing Hong Kong", a new committee will vet potential office-holders, sifting out anyone who might be not sufficiently patriotic, while also expanding a committee to pick the city's leader to include more pro-Beijing individuals.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on March 12, 2021, with the headline ''Patriots governing Hong Kong' move right out of China's playbook '. Subscribe
