Party outsider wins vote to run for president of S. Korea next year

SEOUL • Governor Lee Jae-myung became the presidential candidate for South Korea's ruling party yesterday, hoping to overcome a property scandal and gather national support while conservative opponents trade barbs over acupuncture and fortune tellers.

Mr Lee, the governor of Gyeonggi province and a party outsider often critical of incumbent President Moon Jae-in, sealed his victory in the primary to represent the Democratic Party in the March 9 presidential election. Mr Moon cannot stand for re-election under Korean law.

The leading contender among a fractured field from the main conservative People Power Party, Mr Yoon Seok-youl, has been caught up in scandals of his own - including murky ties to an acupuncturist - and criticism that he relies on fortune tellers.

"It used to be at most a single candidate who had such scandals, but the top two front runners are both embroiled in scandals in this election, which shows that South Korea is regressing politically," said Incheon National University's political science professor Lee Jun-han.

Mr Lee Jae-myung secured 50.29 per cent of the votes in an 11-round primary that ended yesterday. His closest rival and initially the establishment favourite, former prime minister Lee Nak-yon, finished with 39.14 per cent.

Mr Lee Jae-myung's outsider image was once seen as a liability in the face of establishment competitors with closer ties to the outgoing Mr Moon, but Mr Lee rose to prominence with an aggressive Covid-19 pandemic response and a populist economic agenda.

Dogged by a scandal involving a residential development plan when he was mayor of Seongnam in 2015, Mr Lee used his acceptance speech to pledge progress on policy issues, including a push for a universal basic income and more affordable housing amid skyrocketing property prices.

Next year's election represents "the ultimate battle against the corrupt establishment", he said.

Prosecutors and police have been investigating the Seongnam project amid controversy over Mr Lee's ties to a former official, who has been arrested on corruption charges related to the deal. Mr Lee has denied any wrongdoing.

Housing-related scandals are a particular sore spot for voters in South Korea, where home prices have soared beyond the reach of many.

On the other side, conservative Mr Yoon - a former top prosecutor who joined the opposition after gaining prominence during a political fight with Mr Moon - was forced in a televised debate last week to distance himself from an unlicensed acupuncturist.

Mr Yoon denied knowing the acupuncturist, and said he only "seldom" meets fortune tellers or shamans, who practise an animistic ethnic religion that dates back to prehistory and are widely consulted in South Korea.

Yonhap news agency said prosecutors are investigating a political meddling scandal that possibly involves Mr Yoon. It quoted him as calling the allegations a "political plot" to derail his candidacy.

Mr Yoon has denied any wrongdoing while serving as a prosecutor. His campaign did not respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

REUTERS