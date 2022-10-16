Party elders attend CPC congress opening; former president Jiang Zemin absent

BEIJING - As Chinese President Xi Jinping launched into his speech at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Sunday, some 2,300 delegates from the Communist Party of China were watching.

Among them were party elders, retired party members who used to hold senior party positions. The oldest in the hall was 105-year-old Song Ping, who was on the apex Politburo Standing Committee under former president Jiang Zemin.

These party elders had followed Mr Xi out on stage at the opening ceremony of the twice-a-decade party meeting.

Their appearance at these party events are closely watched by China observers for signs of the state of their health.

These party elders are among the 46 members on the presidium standing committee, a body that is overseeing the one-week long 20th Communist Party Congress that kicked off on Sunday.

The committee comprises Mr Jiang, 96, former president Hu Jintao, 79, former premiers Zhu Rongji, 94 and Wen Jiabao, 80, and other retired members of the Politburo Standing Committee.

But Mr Jiang and Mr Zhu, who are rumoured to be in ill-health, were not seen at the opening ceremony.

The ongoing party congress is expected to cement Mr Xi's position as China's most powerful leader since Mao Zedong. Party cadres will vote for the next slate of leaders at the congress, which will span seven days till Oct 22.

China's current paramount leader, Mr Xi came to power in 2012 has served two five year terms as leader of the Communist Party - and he looks set to receive a landmark third term in power by the end of this congress.