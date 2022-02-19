Parents in Hong Kong rush to vaccinate children

HONG KONG • Parents rushed children as young as three years old to vaccination centres this week as Hong Kong's government lowered the age limit for the shots, while the deaths of two toddlers exacerbated concerns in a city struggling to cope with a Covid-19 surge.

The government gave approval for children aged three and older to take China's Sinovac vaccine from Tuesday, while those aged five and above can take the BioNTech shot.

The measures come as the city has recorded a 60-fold surge in infections since Feb 1, overwhelming its hospitals and testing facilities.

A three-year-old and a four-year-old, both diagnosed with the coronavirus, died in the past week. The authorities said they were "saddened" by the deaths and would offer assistance to their families.

At a vaccination centre in the New Territories district yesterday, long queues formed early in the morning, with parents and children braving wet and windy weather before being allowed inside for vaccinations.

Dozens of children were bundled up in jackets, some clutching their parents as they stood in line. All wore masks, while some also had plastic face shields.

"I was extremely worried when I heard the news that a three-year-old and a four-year-old had died. It's heartbreaking," Ms Yoki Tsang said as she waited with her sons, aged three and five. "I immediately made an appointment."

The rush to get children vaccinated comes as the city's hospitals are overflowing, with the elderly and children on beds in cold and rainy carparks. Isolation facilities are full, while thousands queue for hours outside testing venues.

China's President Xi Jinping this week told Hong Kong's leaders to control the outbreak as its top priority. Although 85 per cent of the city's 7.4 million residents have received at least one dose, about 60 per cent of residents older than 80 remain unvaccinated. About 12 per cent of children aged three to 11 have received a shot, government data showed.

The health authorities have identified the elderly and young children as high-risk, encouraging vaccinations.

Some parents have pushed for their children to be isolated at home rather than sent to a hospital or a government quarantine facility, because of the difficulty of caring for them and the emotional toll of being separated.