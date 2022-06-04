Papua New Guinea, China discuss free-trade deal

PORT MORESBY • China and Papua New Guinea held talks on a free-trade deal yesterday, as Beijing's foreign minister wrapped up a landmark tour of the Pacific Islands with a stop in the resource-rich nation.

Papua New Guinea's Prime Minister James Marape said discussions in the capital Port Moresby had focused on economic cooperation and a long-mooted trade agreement.

China is already a major investor in Papua New Guinea and buys much of the country's gas, timber, minerals and other resources. Beijing is vying with Australia to be Papua New Guinea's leading trading partner.

Mr Marape said he wants to shift the economy away from primary materials to more lucrative finished products. He has invited more Chinese investment and said work was ongoing on a trade deal.

"China and Papua New Guinea officials are going through tidying Chinese-PNG free-trade arrangements," he told journalists.

"The specifics of the free-trade arrangement are being finalised as we go through, so that Papua New Guinea interests are not suppressed or harmed, but maintained and in fact augmented," he said.

His comments come as China, Australia and other Western allies race for influence across the Pacific Islands. The vast but sparsely populated region is home to vital shipping channels and - because of its location near areas where the Chinese and US militaries operate - seen as strategically important.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi was on a 10-day diplomatic blitz of the South Pacific that began in late May and his visit to Port Moresby has been overshadowed by complaints that it comes too close to Papua New Guinea's elections, which will be held in the coming weeks. Mr Marape is facing a challenge for the premiership from former PM Peter O'Neill.

"Now is not the right time" for foreign visits, Mr O'Neill said, adding that the government "should not sign any agreements on behalf of the state".

Mr Marape warned the opposition not to "play politics" with Mr Wang's visit.

Mr Wang yesterday also signed a series of agreements in Timor-Leste on the final stop of his trip, boosting ties between Beijing and South-east Asia's youngest country.

Meanwhile, Australia's Foreign Minister Penny Wong arrived in Tonga yesterday to highlight the new Australian government's commitments on climate change, in her second trip to the region since being sworn in last week.

"We are not a government or country that wants to come in and tell you what to do," said Ms Wong, who visited Samoa on Thursday and pledged a new coast guard patrol vessel.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS