Paper's available funds may run out soon

HONG KONG • The pro-democracy Apple Daily newspaper has enough cash on hand to continue operating as normal for only a couple of weeks, according to a person familiar with the matter, after the authorities in Hong Kong used a sweeping national security law to freeze the company's assets and arrest its top editors and executives.

To continue print operations and pay staff, the tabloid - which was founded in 1995 - is planning on seeking relief through the courts and is also looking to use its Taiwan operation to manage digital donations through GoFundMe and PayPal, said the person, who asked not to be named due to the sensitivity of a police investigation into the company.

Executives are now examining the practicalities of keeping the newspaper running, including checking supplies of ink and paper in its warehouse.

It is unclear how it can pay its staff and even whether regular suppliers and vendors will continue doing business with it, the person added, after local news outlet HK01 reported that the authorities had warned more than a half-dozen banks not to deal with the company's bank accounts.

The HK$18 million (S$3.12 million) in Apple Daily assets frozen by the police are only a small part of parent company Next Digital's HK$521.4 million in cash as at end-March, according to an exchange filing.

But, the person said, it is uncertain whether the newspaper can access that cash, given the various court orders and warnings to financial institutions to avoid handling accounts linked to alleged national security violations.

If Apple Daily's print newspaper operation is shut down, the media outlet could continue publishing digitally from Taiwan while potentially paying journalist salaries via crowdfunding, the person said.

Some employees are concerned about getting paid and are planning to leave for other jobs after Thursday's raid, according to three reporters who asked not to be identified. They are also worried that companies or media outlets will not hire former Apple Daily staff.

"The government always has ways to freeze all of its assets and that will cause a lot of problems for paying salaries and cash flows," said Apple Daily columnist Law Ka Chung, who was previously the chief economist and strategist at the Bank of Communications Hong Kong.

"Companies which do business with Next Digital may also ask for payments immediately."

BLOOMBERG