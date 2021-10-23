Pandemic prompts Japanese workers to change careers

TOKYO • The Covid-19 pandemic has unexpectedly helped Japan's nursing homes and information technology (IT) companies overcome years of labour shortages, as job cuts at restaurants and hotels have prompted workers to look for new careers.

This newfound job mobility marks a shift in a country whose rigid labour practices are partially blamed for a long-term decline in productivity. But it is too soon to say whether the change will ultimately lead to higher wages, which are desperately needed to revive demand and growth in an economy that is still struggling to break free from decades of deflation.

For now, the job-hoppers tend to be trading one low-paying career for another.

Mr Toshiki Kurimata, who used to make 2.8 million yen (S$34,350) a year as a masseur, quit after 12 years as the pandemic caused a sharp drop in customers.

Now he works at a nursing care centre and is taking classes to become a registered caregiver. With that qualification, he expects to earn around 3.3 million yen - a rise of about 18 per cent. The even bigger attraction, he says, is job stability. "I like working in nursing care and it's stable," Mr Kurimata said.

Experts are not sure whether the job switching will remain limited to certain industries or become a broader trend.

It is also uncertain whether job switching will continue once the pandemic dies down, although anecdotal evidence suggests people will keep leaving food-service jobs for those in nursing and IT.

Japan expects to have a shortage of 690,000 care workers by 2040, a tough gap to fill given the rapidly ageing population.

The prospect of people being stuck in low-income jobs poses a big challenge for new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who has pledged to bring more wealth to households via higher wages.

Meanwhile, the IT sector hired 2.4 million employees, up 100,000 from 2019.

Vocational training schools have benefited. Samurai, which offers IT training, had 1.7 times more students enrolled as at April, compared with a year earlier, as employees retrenched during the pandemic rushed to retrain.

Most IT jobs on offer for inexperienced workers are for programmers, on the lowest rung of the industry's ladder, but they generally still pay more than positions in the hospitality sector.

The average annual salary for restaurant and nursing home staff amounts to roughly 3 million yen, 30 per cent less than an average Japanese worker's salary, government data shows. IT programmers earn close to the national average.

"I saw how popular the IT sector was and thought I may land a stable job," said Mr Koki Shimizu, a 22-year-student at Samurai who lost his job as a chef and is now learning programming.

At Crie, which offers training in nursing care, classes that were only two-thirds full before the pandemic are now packed out. Its head, Mr Takayuki Nakayama, said: "It's true wages are relatively low in the nursing-care industry. But many job-seekers want stability after seeing the damage inflicted on eateries and other service-sector firms."

Retailers are becoming alarmed over losing staff, as they are counting on a rebound in activity as Japan eases Covid-19 restrictions.

Major pub chain operator Watami is scrambling to hire 100 mid-career workers this year, and it reckons that eventually it may have to pay more. But for now, firms are wary of raising pay as the economy is still struggling in the wake of the pandemic.

REUTERS