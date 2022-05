BEIJING - Whenever Mr Huang Fengxing, 22, thinks about his graduation next month, he is filled with dread, knowing that he has yet to secure a job - a complaint he says is common among his peers.

"It's really frustrating. I've sent out at least 20 resumes since April, but I've not received any response," said Mr Huang, an English major at a university in Zhejiang province in eastern China.