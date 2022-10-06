Palau says committed to supporting Taiwan despite 'mounting aggressions'

TAIPEI - The president of Palau said on Thursday that his small Pacific island nation is committed to supporting Taiwan despite "mounting aggressions", offering his strong backing at a time Beijing is ramping up pressure against Taipei in the region.

The Pacific is the site of a diplomatic tug-of-war between Beijing and Washington, and in 2019, Beijing persuaded Solomon Islands and Kiribati to switch their recognition from Taiwan to China.

Palau, which has a population of fewer than 20,000 people and is a close US ally, is one of only 14 countries to maintain formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan.

Speaking at a welcome ceremony on a visit to Taipei, Palau President Surangel Whipps Jr praised relations which he said were based on a shared commitment to freedom and democracy.

"The people of Palau deeply value the friendship between our two nations and are committed to supporting Taiwan despite the mounting aggressions in our region," Mr Whipps said, standing next to Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen.

Mr Whipps condemned Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a "special military operation" to disarm the country.

"In face of attempts by nations to change the international status quo by force, we must continue to work together and encourage international cooperation in order to ease military tensions," he added.

Taiwan has faced increased military pressure from China, especially since Beijing staged war games near the island in August after a visit to Taipei by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Ms Tsai told Mr Whipps that he was a good friend. "Taiwan greatly appreciates Palau's friendship," she said.

Mr Whipps will attend Taiwan's national day celebrations on Monday.

In the Pacific, Nauru, Tuvalu and the Marshall Islands have, like Palau, stuck with Taipei.

China regards Taiwan as a renegade province to be reunified, by force if necessary.

The United States has accused China of enticing developing Pacific nations with generous loans, charges Beijing denies.

Taiwan provides development aid to Palau, including healthcare. REUTERS