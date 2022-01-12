Pacific may well see strategic surprise, says US official

WASHINGTON • The Pacific may well be the part of the world most likely to see "strategic surprise", the US Indo-Pacific coordinator Kurt Campbell said, in comments apparently referring to possible Chinese ambitions to establish Pacific island bases.

Mr Campbell told Washington's Centre for Strategic and International Studies on Monday that the United States has "enormous moral, strategic, historical interests" in the Pacific, but had not done enough to assist the region, unlike countries such as Australia and New Zealand.

"If you look and if you ask me, where are the places where we are most likely to see certain kinds of strategic surprise - basing or certain kinds of agreements or arrangements, it may well be in the Pacific," he told an Australia-focused panel.

Mr Campbell called it the issue he was "most concerned about over the next year or two", adding: "And we have a very short amount of time, working with partners like Australia, like New Zealand, like Japan, like France, who have an interest in the Pacific, to step up our game across the board."

He did not elaborate on his basing reference, but lawmakers from the Pacific island republic of Kiribati told Reuters last year that China had drawn up plans to upgrade an airstrip and bridge on one of its remote islands about 3,000km south-west of the American state of Hawaii.

Construction on the tiny island of Kanton would offer China a foothold deep in territory that had been firmly aligned to the US and its allies since World War II.

Mr Campbell said the US and its allies needed to do more in the Pacific, including in areas such as countering Covid-19, the issue of fishing, and investments in clean energy.

He also followed up on remarks he made last week that Washington needed to "step up its game" on economic engagement in Asia. He said Australia had privately urged the US to understand that as part of its strategic approach, it needed "a comprehensive, engaged, optimistic, commercial and trade role".

Mr Campbell has touted the so-called Aukus pact, under which the US and Britain have agreed to help Australia acquire nuclear submarines - as well as summits between the US, Australia, India and Japan - as evidence that American partnerships are causing China "heartburn".

But some Indo-Pacific countries, many of which count China as their largest trading partner, have lamented what they consider to be insufficient US economic engagement after former president Donald Trump quit a trade deal now called the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership.

REUTERS