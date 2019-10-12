Overpass collapse kills three in east China

BEIJING • Three people were killed and two injured in eastern China when a highway overpass collapsed and crushed cars below it, local officials said yesterday.

Video clips posted online showed a large section of the bridge in Jiangsu province swaying before falling on Thursday night.

One clip posted on China's Twitter-like Weibo showed the bridge narrowly missing a three-wheel vehicle, whose driver leapt out and ran away. Other images showed crushed cars, with only their front sections or headlights visible under a block of concrete.

A preliminary investigation showed the collapse had been caused by an overloaded truck, the Wuxi city government said.

Three vehicles - including one that was parked and unoccupied - were crushed, and three people in the two other cars were killed.

Five vehicles were on the bridge deck, including two trucks. The collapse also left two people injured, the statement said.

Construction and road accidents are common in China. In February last year, at least eight people died in Foshan when a water leak inside a subway station construction site caused a major road to cave in.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE