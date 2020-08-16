Over 60,000 evacuated after heavy downpour in China's Sichuan

CHENGDU (XINHUA) - Heavy rain has affected more than 60,000 residents in south-west China's Sichuan Province, the local authorities said on Sunday (Aug 16).

The downpour hit the western Sichuan Basin and the eastern part of the plateau area in western Sichuan from 8am on Saturday to 8am on Sunday. Continuous rainfall has caused 31 rivers in the province to exceed warning levels.

Farmland, transportation, water conservancy and other infrastructure in various parts of the province have been damaged to varying degrees, including the capital city of Chengdu, and the cities of Deyang and Mianyang.

The rain led to the evacuation of some 60,000 residents in the areas.

No deaths or missing persons have been reported so far, the province's flood control and drought relief headquarters said.

The provincial meteorological observatory issued a yellow alert for rainstorms at 4pm on Saturday, before a Level III emergency response for flood control was issued.

China has a four-tier flood control emergency response system, with level I representing the most severe.