Over 40% of Japan’s municipalities report disruptions to their operations over bear complaints

Police officers searching for a black bear that was spotted at a residential area in Utsunomiya, Japan, on June 9.

TOKYO – More than 40 per cent of local governments responding to a surge in bear encounters in Japan have received abusive complaints or gruellingly long phone calls, according to a survey.

The Japanese government selected 40 prefectural and municipal governments for the survey, with 17 saying responses to bear-related complaints had disrupted their operations. Some called on the central government to formulate response guidelines.

Among the 17 local governments, 10 reported complaints that required a lengthy response such as phone calls lasting more than an hour, while five said they had been inundated with complaints through their websites and by email.

Some instances of aggressive requests included messages such as, “Don’t you ever kill bears!” and repeated phone calls from the same individual saying, “Put the governor on the phone.” In another case, one local government was flooded with comments, including, “Why didn’t you kill it?” following the release of a captured bear.

The survey also found that a local government employee handling bear-related issues was targeted by an individual advocating the protection of wild bears, who photographed the employee without permission and posted the images online.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications released the results of the survey conducted over the past year, starting in July 2025. A ministry official said, “Measures are needed to reduce the burden on frontline staff.” KYODO NEWS