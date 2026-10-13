Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Over 20 flights affected after scissors feared lost at Okinawa airport in Japan

The scissors were initially feared to be in the restricted area beyond the checkpoint of the domestic terminal.

Over 20 flights were delayed or cancelled on Oct 13 at Naha airport in the southern island prefecture of Okinawa after one of the three security checkpoints was closed for two hours amid fears that cleaning staff had left a pair of scissors there.

The scissors were initially feared to be in the restricted area beyond the checkpoint of the domestic terminal, but were found in a different area, according to the airport branch of Japan’s transport ministry.

The checkpoint was closed from 6 am to shortly before 8 am, affecting passengers mainly using Japan Airlines and group carriers. KYODO NEWS