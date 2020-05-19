Over 100 million in north-east China back under lockdown

BEIJING • Some 108 million people in China's north-east region are being plunged back under lockdown conditions as a new and growing cluster of coronavirus infections causes a backslide in the nation's return to normal.

In an abrupt reversal of the re-opening taking place across the country, cities in Jilin province have cut off trains and buses, shut schools and quarantined tens of thousands of people.

The strict measures have dismayed many residents who had thought the worst of the nation's pandemic was over.

Videos circulating on Chinese social media showed some senior high school students in tears when they were told to leave their campus because they would lose precious time to prepare for their college entrance exams due in two months.

"It's really unfortunate for us to encounter the pandemic at this point of time," said 18-year-old Jilin student Zhou Han, adding: "I'm anxious because I can't prepare for the exam well without last-minute instruction and supervision by my teachers."

People are feeling more cautious again, said Ms Fan Pai, who works at a trading company in Shenyang, a city in nearby Liaoning province that is also facing renewed restrictions.

"Children playing outside are wearing masks again", she said, adding that healthcare workers are walking around in protective gear.

"It's frustrating because you don't know when it will end."

Jilin province has registered 33 new infections since the first case of the current wave was reported on May 7. Though the cluster of infections is not growing as quickly as the initial outbreak in central China's Wuhan city, where the virus was first detected late last year, Beijing's swift reaction reflects its fear of a second wave after it eased the spread of Covid-19 at great economic and social cost.

It is also a sign of how fragile the re-opening process will be in China and elsewhere as even the slightest hint of a resurgence of infections could prompt a return to strict lockdown conditions.

The government of Shulan, a city in Jilin, said on WeChat yesterday that it would put in place its strictest measures yet to contain the virus. Residential compounds with confirmed or suspected cases will be closed off, with only one person from each family allowed to leave to purchase essentials for two hours every two days.

Mr Shen Jia, a Shenyang-based salesman at a life sciences company, cancelled a three-day business trip to Jilin city last week because he would have been quarantined for as long as 21 days on his return.

A state-owned restaurant he visited last week separated his party of three because only two people are allowed at each table, a restriction that was lifted weeks ago before being reinstated.

"You can feel that control is stricter," he said. People "have been more careful and reduced outdoor activities".

A sense of deja vu is permeating Jilin city, which underwent the same strict lockdown implemented in most of China in February and March despite reporting daily cases only in the single digits then. Overall, Jilin province's total cases stand at 127; Hubei province had 68,000.

Still, delivery services have been mostly stopped and anti-fever medication is banned at drugstores to prevent people from hiding their symptoms.

"Everyone is jittery," said Ms Wang Yuemei, a pharmaceutical factory worker in neighbouring Tonghua city. "I never ever expected Jilin province to be a hard-hit area when the whole country is getting back to normal now."

Vice-Premier Sun Chunlan, who led the central government's virus task force in Wuhan, arrived in Jilin city on May 13.

The highest-ranking Communist Party official of Shulan, where the new cluster's first infection emerged, was removed last Saturday along with five other cadres.

Pressure to contain the infections is even greater with China's annual political meetings scheduled to commence this week in Beijing after being postponed from their usual March date.

Thousands of political delegates will gather in the capital to endorse the government's agenda from Friday and the central leadership is determined to project stability and calm during this period.

Health officials do not yet know how the new cluster started, but suspect that the patients may have come into contact with infected returnees from Russia, which has one of the worst outbreaks in Europe.

BLOOMBERG, REUTERS