Over 10 taken to hospital after school bus, vehicles collide in Osaka

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A school bus, a bike and passenger cars were involved in the accident at an intersection in Kawachinagano at around 6.20pm local time.

OSAKA – More than 10 people were taken to the hospital on June 25 after a multi-vehicle collision involving a school bus in Osaka prefecture in western Japan, the local authorities said.

The school bus, a bike and passenger cars were involved in the accident at an intersection in Kawachinagano at around 6.20pm local time.

The local fire department received an emergency call reporting multiple injuries. KYODO NEWS