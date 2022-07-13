Outpouring of emotion as Japan bids farewell to slain Shinzo Abe

TOKYO • Crowds lined the streets of Tokyo yesterday to bid an emotional and sombre farewell to assassinated former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe, as his hearse was driven past political landmarks after a private funeral ceremony.

At the private funeral in Tokyo's Zojoji Temple which was attended by family and close friends, media reports said Mr Abe's widow, Akie, delivered a tearful eulogy.

After the service, the hearse, carrying Mr Abe's body and with Mrs Abe in the passenger seat, departed for a final tour of some of the political landmarks he served in throughout his career: the Parliament, prime minister's office, and headquarters of his ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

As Mrs Abe held onto her husband's mortuary tablet inscribed with his posthumous Buddhist name, she bowed to the public in acknowledgement.

Some people were in tears while others waved and applauded the slain leader as the hearse made its way to its final stop - a crematorium in Shinagawa ward.

Over in Singapore, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong visited the residence of Ambassador Jun Yamazaki yesterday morning, where he paid his respects and signed the condolence book. Hundreds of Singaporeans and Japanese nationals also paid their respects and wrote messages in a condolence book at the Japan Creative Centre.

Mr Abe was killed by a gunman at a campaign rally last week. The gunman, Tetsuya Yamagami, 41, told the police after the assassination that he had targeted Mr Abe in his belief the former premier was linked to a "religious group" which his mother had joined. Yamagami claimed that his mother paid the group exorbitant dues which left his family bankrupt and broken.

Police have not identified the group but the Unification Church in Japan has said the gunman's mother is a member of the church.

