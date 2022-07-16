Outcry in Beijing over monitoring devices

BEIJING • Some Beijing residents returning from domestic travel were asked by the local authorities to wear Covid-19 monitoring bracelets, prompting widespread criticism on Chinese social media by users concerned about excessive government surveillance.

According to posts published on Wednesday evening and Thursday morning on microblogging platform Weibo, some Beijing residents returning to the capital were asked by their neighbourhood committees to wear an electronic bracelet throughout the mandatory home quarantine period.

Chinese cities require those arriving from parts of China where Covid-19 cases were found to go into quarantine. The authorities have fitted doors with movement sensors to monitor people's movements, but until now have not widely discussed the use of electronic bracelets.

The bracelets monitor users' temperature and upload the data onto a phone app they have to download, the posts said.

"This bracelet can connect to the Internet, it can definitely record my whereabouts, it is basically the same as electronic fetters and handcuffs, I won't wear this," Weibo user Dahongmao wrote on Wednesday evening, declining to comment further when contacted by Reuters.

This post and others that shared pictures of the bracelets were removed by Thursday afternoon, along with a related hashtag that had garnered more than 30 million views, generating an animated discussion on the platform.

The outcry against electronic bracelets comes at a time of growing Covid-19 fatigue around China, with disobedience and violations of the law on the rise since a nationwide outbreak of the coronavirus in March.

The Beijing government could not be immediately reached for comment after regular office hours.

Besides Beijing, several other regions and jurisdictions have introduced bracelets as a Covid-19 control measure, or plan to do so. These places include Henan, Inner Mongolia and Zhejiang, as well as Hong Kong, according to Chinese news site Jiemian.

But data privacy concerns and the use of Covid-19 monitoring technology for other purposes - such as changing the health status on people's health code apps to stop protesters from congregating - have left many Chinese wary of such gadgets and apps.

China reported its highest daily Covid-19 case tally in seven weeks as a new cluster emerged in the southern region of Guangxi, underscoring the difficulty of achieving the country's zero-Covid-19 strategy in the face of more infectious strains of the virus.

The country reported 432 infections for Thursday, up from 292 on Wednesday and the most since May 25. More than a third, or 165 cases, were found in Guangxi, centred around Beihai, a coastal city of 1.83 million people.

Beijing reported no new local symptomatic cases and no local asymptomatic cases for Thursday.

REUTERS, BLOOMBERG