Outbreak in Seoul nightclubs sparks new suspension

SEOUL • The health authorities in South Korea are investigating a small but growing cluster of coronavirus cases linked to a handful of Seoul nightclubs, at a time when the country is moving to less restrictive social distancing measures.

At least 15 cases have been identified that have connections to clubs in Itaewon, a neighbourhood popular with Koreans and foreigners in the capital, the Korea Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said yesterday.

South Korea has reported only a handful of cases in recent days, the majority of them in people arriving from overseas.

But the nightclub infections, while still limited, are expected to increase.

"These venues have all the dangerous conditions that we were the most concerned about," said KCDC director Jeong Eun-kyeong, referring to crowding and ventilation issues.

"We think it is necessary to strengthen management for such facilities and we urge you to refrain from visiting such facilities as much as possible."

Because of the new cluster, the government plans to issue an administrative order asking entertainment venues such as nightclubs and bars to voluntarily suspend operations for at least one more month, said public health policy director-general Yoon Tae-ho yesterday.

All entertainment facilities currently have to conform to rules such as mandatory wearing of masks by all customers, maintaining at least 1m distance between people, and registering the names of all visitors.

Seoul city officials say they have a list of about 1,500 people who have visited the clubs, and more cases have been confirmed in other cities where the patients lived or travelled.

The authorities have asked anyone who visited the clubs over the weekend to self isolate for 14 days and be tested.

The cluster of infections also raised controversy over the possible unintended side effects of South Korea's invasive tracing and wide public disclosure of some patient information.

When several local media outlets identified the nightclubs as "gay clubs", it sparked criticism that the disclosures and subsequent media coverage could out lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) individuals against their will or lead to discrimination.

Some social media users worried that fear of public disclosure could deter some clubgoers from being tested, and compared the cluster to the country's largest outbreak, which infected thousands of members of a secretive religious sect.

The reports included the age, gender, location and movements of the first individual who was tested positive after visiting those clubs, as well as the type of job he worked in, according to Solidarity for LGBT Human Rights in Korea, the nation's largest rights group.

REUTERS