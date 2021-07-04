Other tech giants under scrutiny

1. ALIBABA/ ANT FINANCIAL

The first of the tech giants to be investigated. Ant's initial public offering last November, then set to be the world's largest, was torpedoed just two days before it was to list in both Shanghai and Hong Kong. Both Ant and Alibaba were later investigated for monopolistic practices and irregularities.

Ant has since been forced to restructure its operations and will now function under the oversight of China's central bank. Alibaba was slapped with a record 18.2 billion yuan (S$3.7 billion) fine in April for anti-monopoly violation.

2. MEITUAN

In late April, food delivery giant Meituan, which also operates a ratings app much like Yelp, was investigated for anti-monopolistic practices. Results of the investigation are still pending, but it is likely that the company will face a similar amount of fine as Alibaba, which runs rival food delivery platform Ele.me.

3. TENCENT

The tech giant, which operates WeChat, the country's largest chat app and one of two main e-payments platforms, has also been under investigation for anti-monopolistic practices, particularly in its music streaming business.

While investigations are pending, Reuters reported in late April that the firm is likely to face a fairly serious fine of 10 billion yuan.

The firm had earlier been fined for violating anti-trust laws by failing to get regulatory approval for past acquisitions or joint-venture deals.