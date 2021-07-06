Other attractions around Japan

Fancy ziplining into the mouth of a gigantic Godzilla statue?

You can now do that at a new attraction in an anime theme park on the island of Awaji near Kobe in western Japan.

The Tokyo metropolitan area may be receiving all the attention leading up to the Olympic Games, but other regions from Hokkaido to Okinawa have a series of new and upcoming attractions worth checking out when borders reopen.

HOKKAIDO

Where: Upopoy National Ainu Museum and Park (2 Chome-3 Wakakusacho, Shiraoi; opening hours vary by season; admission: 1,200 yen or about S$15 for adults; go to ainu-upopoy.jp/en)

What: Opened on July 12 last year, this is the first official facility dedicated to the Ainu, an indigenous people who were denied their heritage until the national government passed a law in 2019.

The Ainu have a distinctive language and culture, and the facility spans a museum and an open-air park where visitors can watch traditional dances. They can also take part in activities such as cooking and crafts.

YAMANASHI

Where: Fujiyama Tower (Fuji-Q Highland, 5-6-1 Shinnishihara, Fujiyoshida; admission: 1,000 yen; go to www.fujiq.jp/en/fujiyama-tower)

What: Opening on July 21, at the Fuji-Q Highland amusement park, the Fujiyama Tower is a viewing deck that provides a panoramic view of Mount Fuji.

Also opening is the Fujiyama Walk attraction, where thrill-seekers strapped to a harness can walk around a windswept passage without any handrails.

AICHI

Where: Ghibli Park, set to open next year in Nagakute, near Nagoya

What: This is the world's first theme park dedicated to Studio Ghibli's most iconic films by famed director Hayao Miyazaki, including Howl's Moving Castle (2004) and My Neighbor Totoro (1998).

KYOTO

Where: Nintendo Gallery, set to open by March 2024

What: The Kyoto-based video game company, which was founded in 1889 and responsible for household names such as Super Mario and Pokemon, said last month that it will turn a decommissioned factory into its first museum, with planned showcases of historical products as well as exhibitions and experiences.

OSAKA



Super Nintendo World. PHOTO: NINTENDO



Where: Super Nintendo World (Universal Studios Japan, 2-1-33 Sakurajima, Konohana-ku, Osaka; open: 9am to 7pm daily; admission: USJ passes from 8,200 yen for adults and 5,400 yen for children aged four to 11 required; area is free with surcharges for optional express passes; go to www.usj.co.jp/web/en/us)

What: Opened on March 18 this year, Super Nintendo World is an interactive theme park dedicated to the beloved character Super Mario. Unleash your inner video-game geek by stepping through a green pipe into Super Nintendo World - replete with sound effects like in the video game - where the critters and monsters come to life.

HYOGO



Godzilla Interception Operation Awaji. PHOTO: TM & TOHO CO



Where: Godzilla Interception Operation Awaji (Nijigen no Mori, 1933 Kusumoto, Awaji; open: 10am to 9pm daily; admission: 3,800 yen for adults, 2,200 yen for children; go to nijigennomori.com)

What: Opened on Oct 10 last year within the Nijigen no Mori anime theme park, the attraction boasts a towering 120m Godzilla statue within a new Godzilla area with shooting games and the world's first permanent Godzilla museum. Visitors may also zipline straight into the jaws of Godzilla.

The theme park also houses attractions dedicated to Naruto & Boruto as well as Dragon Quest.

OKINAWA

Where: Treeful Treehouse Sustainable Resort (Genka, Nago, Okinawa; go to treeful.net)

What: Set to open this year, Treeful Treehouse has won plenty of attention in Japan for its sustainability mission and the promise of Instagram-worthy shots.

The treehouses at the resort are powered by solar energy and are wheelchair-friendly despite being suspended on trees.

They have 360-degree windows, full air-conditioning and beautiful interior design.