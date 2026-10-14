Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Osaka’s iconic Glico sign to be upgraded in 2027, first time in 13 years

The overhaul will mark the first replacement of Japan’s iconic Dotonbori Glico Sign in 13 years.

OSAKA – Japan’s iconic Dotonbori Glico Sign, the famous illuminated landmark overlooking the Dotonbori canal in Osaka, will be upgraded to its seventh-generation design next spring, according to an announcement by confectionery manufacturer Ezaki Glico.

The overhaul is necessary because the current sign’s LEDs have begun to deteriorate with age. This will mark the first replacement of the sign in 13 years.

The light on the current one will be turned off on Nov 30 to allow renovation work to begin.

While the specific design for the seventh-generation sign is being kept under wraps until its unveiling next spring, it will retain the classic imagery of a runner raising both arms.

“We’d like to continue using the runner as a symbol of our commitment to delivering health and wellness to society,” a spokesperson for the company said.

The company’s first Dotonbori sign was set up in 1935. The current sixth-generation sign, unveiled in 2014, stands 20m tall and 10.38m wide.

With the sixth iteration, the company switched from neon to LED for better energy efficiency, allowing the display of dynamic backgrounds like sunsets and Mt Fuji.

The company confirmed that LED technology will be used for the seventh-generation sign as well. THE JAPAN NEWS/ASIA NEWS NETWORK