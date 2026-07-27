The Fukuoka prefectural government aims to be designated as a second capital by forming an agreement for cooperation with the Fukuoka and Kitakyushu municipal governments.

TOKYO – The governors of Osaka, Fukuoka and Aichi have expressed interest in having their prefectures designated as a second capital for Japan, following the enactment of a Bill on July 24 aimed at shifting the nation’s core administrative functions outside Tokyo should the capital be hit by a disaster.

Other prefectural governments may follow suit, as more than one area can be designated as a second capital under the law.

The law is meant to correct the excessive concentration of people, economic activity and administrative functions in Tokyo by choosing a second capital among prefectures that have a low probability of being affected by a disaster at the same time as the Tokyo metropolitan area.

Prefectures will be designated based on the presence of branches of government ministries and agencies, how concentrated their population is, as well as the strength of the local economy.

Another requirement for designation is that the prefecture in question must have the necessary administrative structure to serve as a second capital. Specifically, such a structure is expected to involve the establishment of special wards or an agreement for cooperation between the prefectural government and a local ordinance-designated city.

Areas designated as a second capital are expected to receive benefits such as tax incentives and the easing of some regulations.

On July 25 , Osaka governor Hirofumi Yoshimura expressed his determination to seek the designation for his prefecture.

“More than one area should be designated as a second capital,” Yoshimura said to reporters during a visit to Nagoya.

“Such core areas will drive Japan’s growth.”

Yoshimura is also the leader of the Japan Innovation Party, and he aims to hold a referendum next spring on the so-called Osaka metropolis plan, his party’s signature policy that would abolish Osaka City and establish multiple special wards.

The Fukuoka prefectural government aims to be designated as a second capital by forming an agreement for cooperation with the Fukuoka and Kitakyushu municipal governments.

“We will aim (for the designation) as ‘all Fukuoka’ by working with municipalities (in the prefecture) and the local business community,” governor Seitaro Hattori said in a statement on July 24 .

Aichi governor Hideaki Omura held an emergency press conference on the night of July 24 , following the passage of the second capital Bill at the Diet.

“Aichi Prefecture and Nagoya possess all the functions necessary to serve as a second capital,” Omura said. “I’m the first in the nation to make a bid (for the designation).”

The Hokkaido prefectural government, meanwhile, has been holding working-level discussions with the Sapporo municipal government. “We will have concrete talks with Sapporo as soon as the (second capital) Bill is enacted,” governor Naomichi Suzuki said on July 24 .

Miyagi governor Yoshihiro Murai also expressed his interest on July 22 , saying, “We will make a bid and take necessary action if we find we can meet requirements (to be designated as a second capital).” JAPAN NEWS/ASIA NEWS NETWORK