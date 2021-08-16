Organiser of Hong Kong's annual July 1 rally disbands

HONG KONG • Civil Human Rights Front (CHRF), the pro-democracy group that organises Hong Kong's annual July 1 rally and galvanised millions to take part in street protests in 2019, said it has disbanded, in the latest blow to the opposition movement.

The group was set up in 2002 to provide a platform for different organisations to promote the development of human rights and civil society in Hong Kong.

It organised the global financial centre's first July 1 rally in 2003 which saw half a million people taking to the streets to protest against a draft national security law that was later shelved.

Police in April this year accused the group of breaching the Societies Ordinance and asked it to submit information on its finances and past activities.

"For crimes committed by an organisation and its members, the criminal responsibility will not be wiped out due to the disbandment or resignation of the members," the police said, adding that they would continue to pursue any organisation or person for violations of the city's current national security law.

CHRF said its members decided at an annual meeting last Friday to disband immediately.

"In the past year, the government has continued to use the epidemic as an excuse to reject applications (for demonstrations) from CHRF and other groups," it said yesterday. "Member groups have been suppressed, and civil society has faced unprecedented severe challenges."

CHRF said its HK$1.6 million (S$279,000) of assets would be donated to other organisations.

The disbanding comes on the heels of a similar move by the Professional Teachers' Union after it was criticised by the Chinese state media and Hong Kong authorities, deepening concerns over a crackdown on the city's opposition movement.

The decision also casts a shadow over the future of the July 1 rally, which marks the handover of the former British colony to Beijing in 1997 and traditionally sees thousands taking to the streets to protest over everything from sky-high house prices to dissatisfaction with the government.

"The pattern of self-censorship seen this week signals a concerning domino effect as Hong Kong's draconian national security law has triggered an accelerating disappearance of independent civil society groups from the city," said Mr Joshua Rosenzweig, head of Amnesty International's China team.

Hong Kong's democracy movement has faltered since Beijing imposed a national security law on the city last year. The law punishes acts of subversion, secession, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces with up to life in jail.

