Onus on Japan to do much more under its new carbon pledge

Japan's promise to slash greenhouse gas emissions by 46 per cent, and ideally 50 per cent, by 2030 from 2013 levels has been cheered as a huge step in the right direction, and hopes are high that this will fuel investment in green technology.

The steeply higher target made by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Thursday - upped from 26 per cent - raises the ante for the world's fifth-largest carbon emitter to do much more, much faster.