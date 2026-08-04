One-year-old among 12 injured in western Tokyo apartment building blaze

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An apartment building in Koganei, western Tokyo, was undergoing major repairs when a blaze occurred on the night of Aug 3.

TOKYO - Twelve people suffered minor injuries after a fire broke out at an apartment building in Koganei, western Tokyo, on the night of Aug 3, the local authorities said.

Those injured ranged in age from one to their 80s and were believed to be residents of the 13-storey building. Five were taken to hospital after complaining of symptoms such as sore throat.

The police are investigating the cause of the blaze.

The Tokyo Fire Department said about 200 sq m of a first-floor storage area was burnt in the fire.

The building was undergoing major repairs including to its exterior, according to the police, and construction materials had likely been placed in the storage area at the time of the blaze.

An emergency call reporting the fire was made around 10.50pm local time on Aug 3.

A resident in her 70s said she woke up to a fire alarm announcement and evacuated using the stairs. “I was surprised by a fire in the middle of the night and worried what would happen,” she said. KYODO NEWS