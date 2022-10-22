One step back for Youth League faction with key members dropped from CPC’s Central Committee

BEIJING - The high-flying Youth League faction of the Communist Party of China (CPC) appeared to have its wings clipped on Saturday when two of its senior members did not make it to the party’s newly elected 205-member Central Committee.

Eyebrows were raised when Premier Li Keqiang and Mr Wang Yang, chairman of the top advisory body to Parliament, were not elected on the last day of the week-long 20th CPC congress, even though they have not reached the unwritten retirement age of 68. Both men are 67.