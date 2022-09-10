One of HK's richest developers calls for end to travel curbs

HONG KONG - One of Hong Kong's wealthiest developers made a rare open call for the government to end inbound travel restrictions, in the latest sign that even the loyal property sector is losing patience with the city's strict Covid-19 policies.

Mr Peter Woo, who controls Wharf (Holdings) and Wharf Real Estate Investment, released an article urging an end of the restrictions for inbound travellers. "Many Hong Kongers have clearly experienced foreign countries' loosening policies and don't see any catastrophes as a result, and they see less controlled inbound travel as the trend," he wrote.

He added that it is not clear whether the daily Covid case number can truly reflect the severity of the disease in the city, and said it seems that policies are "held hostage every day by the infection number".

Hong Kong's new cases have stayed at about 10,000 a day since the beginning of September.

Mr Woo said Hong Kong has the ability to control the pandemic with wider vaccination and more resources for patients.

He ended the article by saying that many people hope Hong Kong can "take off" before October, without having to wait for November. Bloomberg reported last week that officials are targeting to end hotel quarantine in November.

